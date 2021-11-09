No more rain: Precipitation no longer in the forecast
Northern California got a good dousing of rain Tuesday, with more than an inch of precipitation recorded at many Sierra Nevada rain gauges.
High elevation snowfall around 8,000 feet gave way to rain as the weather system began to warm up.
“We had some high snow levels. The rainfall was pretty much as well on as you’re going to get,” National Weather Service senior meteorologist Robert Baruffaldi said in reference to the forecast amount of rainfall.
Grass Valley received 1.3 inches of rain recorded within a 24-hour period by Tuesday evening, while Nevada City received 1.45 inches. The San Juan Ridge received 1.12 inches, while Truckee received 1.51 inches of rain.
Tuesday’s rainfall was the last on the horizon as partly cloudy and sunny skies are forecast for western Nevada County today and through the weekend.
“Everything’s turning dry for at least the next week,” Barrifaldi said.
“Should see drying, a little bit warmer temperatures. Probably at least through Tuesday at this point.”
“We’ll have to see about the middle of next week,” Barrifaldi said. “At this point, between now and then, everything will be drying out.”
