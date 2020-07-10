‘No mask’ protesters gather on Sierra College Drive

About a dozen people gathered around the Sierra College Drive roundabout Thursday afternoon to protest against mask wearing in schools and to show support to people they said may be confused about their freedoms surrounding mandates due to the coronavirus.

“Today is just awareness that this is happening,” Penn Valley’s Carianne Boucher said during the rally. “And our community is amazing, there are so many healers,”

“A lot of us are moms,” she added. “My kid got toxic overload from being hand sanitized every half hour.”

Signs reading “No masks in schools!” and “Masks will come and go. Is it worth losing our community?” could be read as others stood ready to pass out informational fliers.

“I’m ready to fight for the cause and ready to share a different perspective on educating,” Adam Bigelsen said.

Bigelsen runs the Facebook show, Germs R Us, accessible through the Bigelsen Academy’s page.

“Is it a germ that will attack you and create disease? Or is it that health comes from within and it’s all about terrain?” Bigelsen said. “I’m not here to convince, just to share information.”

