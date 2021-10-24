No injuries in fire, Interstate wreck near Floriston
Cal Fire is in command of a commercial vehicle accident with fire and wildland involvement on Interstate 80 at Floriston. The cab of the truck was engulfed in fire while hanging off the overpass. The occupants made it out uninjured. There was active fuel leaking, however, firefighter’s quick action prevented entry into the Truckee River. All fires have been contained. Truckee Fire District, USFS, Caltrans, CHP, Environmental Health, with Fish and Wildlife assisted.
Source: Cal Fire
