No fire growth despite poor weather conditions

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — While crews in the east zone of the Caldor Fire continue to have success, poor weather conditions outside of the Basin have posed a challenge for crews in the west zone.

On Monday, the area of Fallen Leaf Road from Tahoe Mountain Road to the end of Fallen Leaf Road was reduced to a warning.

Air support provided assistance near Trimmer Peak and around the Margret Lake area. Teams continued to work on suppression repair efforts in Christmas Valley, High Meadows, Old Pump Road, and Cold Creek.

Overnight, crews were able to patrol the perimeter and ensure the fire didn’t grow.

Despite the conditions, the fire had not grown from Monday to Tuesday morning. The fire was at 219,267 acres, and 68% contained.





“(On Tuesday), line construction and mop up will continue on uncontained fire edges northwest of Caples Lake, on the east side of Trimmer Peak as well as on the isolated heat in and near Desolation Wilderness,” the morning situation report stated.

However, in the west zone winds and day conditions allowed for increased fire activity Monday afternoon and into the night.

“Fuels continued to smolder and creep away from control lines. Large diameter dead and down fuels continued to smolder and burn. Steep and rugged terrain and critically dry fuel conditions have presented control challenges, slowing the construction of direct lines in some areas,” the morning report stated.

Crews are focused on mopping up and building more control lines as the poor weather conditions are forecast to continue for the next few days.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun