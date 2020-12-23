No Christmas snow for Grass Valley
Forecasters are calling for snow on Christmas at Lake Tahoe.
Grass Valley, however, isn’t so lucky.
“Christmas Eve would be a stretch, but we are having a storm Christmas Day,” said Karleisa Rogacheski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
For the higher elevations, that means snow. For Grass Valley, it only means rain — 1 to 1.75 inches Friday and into Saturday.
“It doesn’t look like we have any snow in the forecast for Grass Valley, but definitely rain,” Rogacheski said.
Those at 5,500 feet can expect around 2 to 5 inches of snow Christmas Day and into Saturday. One to 2 feet is forecast for higher elevations, Rogacheski said.
South Lake Tahoe could get 3 to 5 inches of snow late Christmas, with less than an inch forecast for Saturday.
Today’s high in Grass Valley is expected to reach 55. Lows will drop to around 35 tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a 30 percent chance of rain on Christmas Day starting after 10 a.m. Between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain is expected. Highs will climb to 51, dropping to 38 that night.
Rain will continue into Saturday, when highs will reach only 45. Lows will dip to 31 at night.
Highs will continue to linger in the low to mid-40s. They’ll reach 45 on Sunday and 43 on Monday. There’s a chance of rain both days.
