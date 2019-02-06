No change in bond for man accused of Grass Valley home invasion

An accused robber will remain jailed under $500,000 in bond after a judge denied a request to reduce his bail.

Visiting Nevada County Superior Court Judge John Darlington ruled Wednesday that he'd keep Lorne Scott's bond unchanged after reading the witness' statement and hearing attorney arguments.

The 31-year-old Scott, along with three other men, was accused on Nov. 27 of breaking into a Grass Valley home, tying up a victim and stealing over 90 pounds of marijuana.

Defense attorney Jennifer Granger, who represents Scott, argued her client has no criminal record. She also said the lone witness likely would change her story.

Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said the suspects cocked their guns and pointed them at the victim's head.

