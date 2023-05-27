Northern Sierra Air Quality Air Management District took a stance on air and fire quality measurements as the county heads into a holiday weekend. No burning of vegetation will allowed, the district said.
The group’s statement read: “A polite reminder to all residents in the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, including Nevada, Sierra and Plumas counties.
“There is no residential or commercial burning of vegetation allowed on designated holidays, including this Monday, May 29, 2023—Memorial Day. Please respect your neighbors and community as a whole and abide by this AirDistrict regulation to allow smoke-free family gatherings during this holiday celebration. Thank you for your consideration and continued support. Have a safe, fun and memorable holiday.”