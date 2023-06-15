Staff Writer
In 2014, Lorenzo Cloutier began a custom butchery and meat shop at his South County home. After enjoying years of working for many customers including 4-H and Future Farmers of America, he recently decided it was time to open up a retail shop. That he did, in Lake of the Pines.
Cloutier and his co-owners Jared Henry and Zackary Clute have expanded the operation and will hold a grand opening on June 24.
“We do all local animals and wild game in the area,” Clute said. “We also do the 4-H and FFA kids’ (meat) for the fairs. And it was just kind of talk in the shop for a while about doing a retail shop and doing our own smokes. I actually left Holiday (Market) as a meat manager the last five years and came in with the retail experience. It was just a matter of time for us to pull the trigger.”
In addition to the expected meat case, T-Bones also boasts a wide variety of sauces, rubs, and anything else one might want for a successful barbecue.
Are you a wild game hunter who is looking to have your meat processed locally? T-Bones does that too. Few shops in the area can offer such a service, though the trio do have to set their limits on what they can take in.
“It’s a really hard season to delegate the time and the cooler space because we are dealing with a lot of our fair animals, but then the kids raise two animals—they raise a back-up in case one of them doesn’t go—and we get filled with both of them. And your hunting season hits right in the middle of it,” Clute said. “We do wild game; anything with four legs. No birds.”
All three owners have extensive experience in the restaurant industry, so pooling their talents together was a no-brainer.
“In the restaurant business you are always dealing with meat, cutting it up,” said Cloutier. “And then I did some butchering with my father-in-law that owned a ranch. And then I got hooked up with a couple of buddies who wanted a butcher shop, and that’s how the first (location) got started. And, that’s how the second one got started.”
As far as the secrets to being a good butcher, Clute said it’s all about communication and understanding.
“Understanding the amount of effort that goes into raising that animal and trying to get the best yield that you possibly can,” Clute said. “Sometimes you have to make the executive decision on the block of ‘hey they wanted steaks out of this’ and sometimes it’s got to go in the grind, ya know? Sometimes it doesn’t have that appeal or what they are looking for.
“When you put the word ‘custom’ in your name, you have to go above and beyond. You have to make sure you are utilizing all of your trade and your skills that have been offered to you.”
Clute added that there is a bit of education involved in his butcher job, making sure customers know the best way to prepare a piece of meat and helping troubleshoot those who might have under or over-cooked their protein. People nowadays, he said, are more aware of the quality of the product and its origin.
“It’s not just buying a pretty package of meat in the grocery store anymore,” Clute said. “When COVID hit it made a lot of people neglect buying in the grocery stores because they deplete the pipeline. It made the local rancher more famous so they want to see that family tie and the history and story behind it. And they are more well rounded with eating more local. So there is some education in it. That’s what it is—being able to free up your day to educate them on why we do stuff this way and what not. We process stuff one way here on the west coast but as you go into Midwest and east coat they don’t have tri-tips over there, they cut right through them, and tri-tip is a California staple.
“It seems like every couple of years they go through the animal and they see if there’s another muscle group that they can merchandise out, that are more tender or more succulent than some of the other ones. So instead of doing a big chuck roast you can have a chuck eye steak and it’s half the price of what you would be paying for a rib-eye steak.”
Co-owner Jared Henry said his favorite part of his job isn’t difficult to pin down.
“Just being able to work the animal,” Henry said. “I dissect the animals and muscle groups and everything. That’s what I like about the (butcher) shop is we got the whole animal in and you figure out the anatomy of it and why it’s been cut like this for a hundred years or however long. The history of it; the camaraderie of it. I love everything about it. Everything is custom. If they want it cut thicker, thinner, we can do that.”
The drive to continue on their meat-laden path comes from a number of sources, the three said.
“A whole lot of drive,” said Clute. “This is one industry that will break you down in the first couple years. For me personally my wife and I lost our son a couple years ago, and the whole town of Meadow Vista gave back so this is my way of giving back, by feeding the community. I love doing it, whether it’s cooking the meat or telling someone how to boil pasta. Some people aren’t educated. My brother could burn water in a microwave.”
“I think the community is enjoying it,” said Cloutier. “They want to be able to look and pick their meat out, and shop, and have a different experience than the grocery store. Everybody in Lake of the Pines and surrounding communities are just happy this place is here.”
T-Bones Custom Meat Shop is at 10934 Combie Road #122 in Lake of the Pines. For more information please visit tbonesauburn.com or call 530-718-4830.