Many who live in the county and work or play outdoors will be glad to know that Grass Valley has recently welcomed BareBones Workwear, a shop intended to provide sturdy, functional attire while concentrating on customer service. The store is at 736 Taylorville Rd, Ste. A in Grass Valley.

The store’s mission statement declares it is “Your complete solution for safety products, uniforms, footwear, embroidery, and screen printing.”

