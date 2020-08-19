NJUHSD: Distance learning and other school activities resume today despite Jones Fire
Good Evening NJUHSD Family,
Despite current evacuation orders, distance education and school activities will resume tomorrow, August 19th. Students should continue with their online learning modules and scheduled activities, and staff should report to work and continue with their online professional development activities and sessions.
We are paying close attention to the behavior of the Jones Fire. Should conditions change we will notify staff and families early tomorrow morning.
Thank you, and please be safe.
Dan Frisella
Assistant Superintendent
Nevada Joint Union High School District
