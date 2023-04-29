The Nevada County Jewish Community Center’s Sisterhood group is inviting the public to hear Shelly Covert, Spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe as she discusses The Importance of Cultural Revitalization, Sovereignty and Tribal Visibility in our Community and Beyond. Shelly’s talk will highlight efforts towards restoring Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe’s Federal Recognition, community education and environmental health over the past decade. She also invites conversation from participants, welcoming unfiltered questions and lively interaction. The Nevada County Jewish Community Center is located at 506 Walsh Street in Grass Valley. The event is free and refreshments will be provided Thursday May 4, at 2 p.m.
Bio: Shelly Covert is the Spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe. She sits on the Tribal Council and is community outreach liaison. She is also the Executive Director of the non-profit, CHIRP (the California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project), whose mission is to preserve, protect and perpetuate Nisenan Culture. Nisenan Ancestral Homelands are located in the foothills of Northern California. Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribal members are direct, lineal descendants of the original Nisenan families who were here before gold was “discovered” in their waterways, bringing on the gold rush. All Tribal members remain in their Ancestral Homelands today. The Nevada City Rancheria was terminated through an act of Congress in 1964 and their reservation was sold. The Tribe still awaits the reversal of this termination. Learn more at NISENAN.ORG.