Night of Giving benefit for Hospitality House returns virtually Dec. 18

Stay home for this year’s 16th annual Night of Giving on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The event returns virtually this year and includes musical performances, shelter updates and a special guest testimonial to raise awareness and support for local individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

“This year’s Night of Giving will look and feel quite different,” said Ashley Quadros, development director, in a press release. “I don’t want to give too much away, but the program will be very different this year. In fact, the entire show is less than a half hour, yet we still have nearly 30 musicians involved.”

The specialty show will also feature six-time Grammy nominated artist, John McCutcheon, an American folk music singer-songwriter who was closely connected to one of Hospitality House’s late founders, Utah Phillips.

“Night of Giving this year pays homage to our roots,” said Board Vice President David Langness, who is leading a small team of event volunteers who are creating the virtual Night of Giving. “Our format is greatly condensed this year, but what we hope to achieve with the community’s help remains critical.”





Since its inception, Night of Giving has always been about helping people. This year, as in traditional years past, angel donors and local businesses have come forward for one night only to offer a triple match to the community.

During the event, Hospitality House staff will be on standby, ready and hopeful to facilitate donations over the phone at 530-615-0852 from 7 to 10 p.m. or online at hhshelter.org through midnight. Donations sent via mail on or before Dec. 19 with “Night of Giving” in the check memo will also be counted toward the match.

The entire community is invited to tune into Night of Giving safely from home at 7 p.m. Dec. 18. For the best, optimal experience, attendees are encouraged to stream directly from hhshelter.org. Additional viewing options include Facebook.com/hhshelter and YouTube.com/hhshelter .

There is no cost to watch Night of Giving from home, but a suggested donation of $25 is encouraged to help Hospitality House during the pandemic and beyond. Donations received during the event will be tripled by angel donors. If $25 is given, as an example, the angel donors will give $75 in response, which in turn will provide fuel and nourishment to 100 people.

This year’s Night of Giving is being headed by the following volunteers: Maggie McKaig, Mark Triolo, David Langness, Catherine Busch, Pam Roberts, Kathy Dotson and JB Eckle.

Featured artists donating their time to perform include: Steve Baughman, Murray Campbell, Kelly Fleming, Lorraine Gervais, Che Greenwood, Sands Hall, Paul Kamm, Eleanore MacDonald, Maggie McKaig, Randy McKean, Brendan Phillips, Dan Scanlan, Annette Taborn, Bodie Wagner, Homer Wills, Luke Wilson, Nevada Union Concert Choir as directed by Rod Baggett, and lastly, John McCutcheon.

A special thank you to this year’s sponsors: Nevada County — Better Together, SPD Markets, Telestream, BriarPatch Food Co-op, B&C Ace Home & Garden Center, KVMR, Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Clientworks, YubaNet, Coldwell Banker Grass Roots, Sweetland Garden Mercantile, MWA, Inc., and PE Consulting & Associates.

Source: Hospitality House