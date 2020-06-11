NID’s Assistant General Manager Greg Jones named interim general manager

FROM A RELEASE:

The Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors has selected Assistant General Manager Greg Jones to serve in a new capacity as interim general manager, effective today, June 11, 2020.

Jones has 20 years as an experienced leader managing teams, projects and budgets for entrepreneurial small business and non-profit organizations. He has been serving as NID’s assistant general manager since January 2017.

He will serve as the interim general manager while the district conducts a search for a permanent general manager.

“I look forward to working with the board, management and staff to set actionable goals during this interim period. Over the past several years, I have come to deeply respect and believe in NID’s staff, and their ability to get the job done effectively and professionally. I am honored to be asked to lead the team during this interim period,” he said.

Jones’ industry experience with public and private utilities, local governments, renewable energy, manufacturing, retail, and professional business services have rounded out his career to date. Jones holds a bachelor of science in Recreation Administration from California State University, Chico, and a masters of business administration from the University of Nevada, Reno. His leadership characteristics are rooted in collaboration, communication and follow-through.

This action was taken in response to news in late May that the current NID General Manager, Remleh Scherzinger, had tendered his resignation to become the new general manager of the Tahoe Donner Public Utility District.

Source: NID