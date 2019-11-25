NID’s annual flushing program begins to clean treated water lines

The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) has begun its annual flushing program of its treated water distribution systems. The work will continue through February and entail flushing treated waterlines throughout the entire district, from Cascade Shores in Nevada City to North Auburn. Fire hydrants will be used, allowing water to flow through main lines at a higher velocity, flushing away any residue that may have collected over the year. During the process, water will be dechlorinated and flushed from hydrants up to 400 gallons a minute.

NID’s program is conducted annually, and is required by the state to have a working flushing program designed to keep treated water pipelines clean and ensure a fresh, high quality water supply.

Currently, one crew is working in the Banner Mountain neighborhood to the Loma Rica area. Another crew is focused on the North Auburn area. If you have any questions or concerns about the flushing program please call the operations desk at 530-271-6885.