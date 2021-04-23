NID to pick new general manager

The Nevada Irrigation District’s Board of Directors is expected to approve a new general manager in a Wednesday meeting, board officials say.

Jennifer Hanson, currently city manager for Lincoln, is slated to become the NID board’s next general manager, according to a press release.

Earlier this month the agency voted unanimously to select Hanson out of a pool of around 40 applicants, according to board President Chris Bierwagen. The meeting next week will be a formal confirmation of Hanson’s selection, as well as a consideration of an employment agreement with her, he added.

In addition to having served as the city manager in Lincoln for over two years, Hanson’s qualifications for the role include having worked as a civil engineer for nine years on storm quality and transportation infrastructure projects, according to an NID press release. She also previously served as Lincoln’s Public Works director, a role that gave her authority over the city’s waste, wastewater, transit, and recreation divisions, among other responsibilities.

“She’s very knowledge about infrastructure, being an engineer herself. She’s worked with water and sewer, so she has water knowledge, and she’s also been recommended as being someone who’s good at managing finances,” Bierwagen said regarding Hanson’s selection.

Hanson couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.

Her selection comes after the board had been searching for a suitable candidate for nearly a year, after former General Manager Remleh Scherzinger left in July.

Scherzinger had held the role for over seven years, and led the district through notable events such as the state drought and the push to build the Centennial Dam. He ultimately left the role to become general manager of the Truckee Donner Public Utilities District. He’s since stepped away from that position.

Assistant General Manager Greg Jones, who has been with NID since 2017, took over as interim general manager during the board’s search for a full-time candidate.

The board is anticipating that Hanson can help the agency balance its budget, as the district’s financial challenges have recently mounted, Bierwagen said.

“As far as balancing resources for the board’s expenses, we expect her to be a great help in that department — our biggest single issue right now is money,“ he said.

Board members also expect that Hanson will be of assistance as they tackle other projects facing the district.

NID is currently studying whether water rates in the district need to be increased, a project that is expected to last at least through the summer. The board is also working on what Bierwagen called a “raw water master plan” that will necessitate extensive research on projections of regional rainfall, drought, and population growth for years to come.

Hanson will be the first woman to hold the general manager position in NID’s 100-year history, and 2021 will now mark the first year that a majority of the board’s members have been women, Bierwagen said.

Hanson is expected to assume the position on June 1, and will be paid a base salary of $250,000 annually, according to the employment agreement that the board will review Wednesday.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com.