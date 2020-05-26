NID to open Scotts Flat, Rollins Lake boat launches to locals only

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

Working closely with the Nevada County Health Department, the Nevada Irrigation District will open its boat launches at Scotts Flat and Rollins lakes to local residents only on Friday, May 29 with county prescribed, COVID-19 restrictions.

Boaters will be allowed to launch with a maximum of four persons per boat with the requirement that they live in Nevada or Placer counties, be members of an immediate family, and follow other conditions posted at the entrance. All boaters should have a personal face mask or similar face covering, and will be required to sign a release of liability form. Nevada County public health officials have determined that locals are defined as residents of Nevada and Placer counties.

The boat launches will be open every day with non-motorized boating starting at 7:30 a.m. for those who want to enjoy a quieter setting using their kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, etc. The lakes will open to all boaters starting at 9:30 a.m. Gates close promptly at 7 p.m. Marina fuel sales will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The one exception is the Cascade Shores boat launch is closed to the public Monday-Tuesday.

“We recognize everyone is excited to get out on the water, but the community is still in the early stages of COVID-19 reopening. NID is working with the Nevada County Health Department to create a safe boating experience that minimizes the risks of transmission of COVID-19 and still allows boaters to get out and enjoy our beautiful lakes,” stated Monica Reyes, NID recreationmManager.

To reduce congestion at the boat launches, NID will allow Scotts Flat and Rollins lakes boat slip and mooring ball holders to drop their boats on Wednesday, May 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., although recreational boating will not be allowed until Friday, May 29.

NID has developed an enhanced cleaning protocol that includes a deep disinfecting of bathrooms in the boat launch areas every morning, with additional cleaning throughout the day. Camping, day use picnic, and play areas will remain closed, as will the bathrooms in those areas. According to the Nevada County Health Department, areas that cause people to congregate (picnic and camping areas) or those with high touch surfaces (playground equipment) must remain closed as they pose a risk for transmission of COVID-19.

NID trails and the boat launches at Bowman and Jackson Meadows remain open subject to weather and road conditions. In addition, public access to reservoirs may be available via the following alternative options: Rollins Reservoir – Greenhorn Campground access, Lower Scotts Flat Reservoir, Bowman Reservoir via the walk-in boat ramp, Jackson Meadows Reservoir – via the Pass Creek boat launch, and Combie Reservoir – resident access only.

NID continues to coordinate with the Nevada County Health Department to determine when we can safely reopen the remainder of our recreational facilities to everyone. We appreciate the public’s continued patience and cooperation during this time, and we will keep you updated on any further changes at nidwater.com.

Source: NID