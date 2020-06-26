NID to open camping and day-use recreation on July 1

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

The Nevada Irrigation District announced Friday, June 26, it will open most of its recreation facilities starting July 1, 2020.

Campgrounds, picnic day-use sites and boat ramps will reopen at Rollins and Scotts Flat reservoirs in the foothills, as well as at Jackson Meadows Complex and the Bowman Corridor.

There are exceptions: group campsites will remain closed at all facilities. Also, Fir Top and Findley campgrounds in the Jackson Meadows area will remain closed, as well as Aspen Group and Faucherie.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of our recreation season, but do ask for the public’s help as we work to reopen safely,” said Monica Reyes, NID Recreation Manager.

Reopening will have certain special regulations: to limit the transmission of COVID-19, guests should recreate only with individuals from their own household. There is to be no congregating with other visitors. Also, guests should have a mask on hand to use when six feet of distance can’t be maintained with others.

“We also ask that people who are sick to stay home. Rest assured you will receive a full refund if you do. We are trying to create an environment where people can feel safe and enjoy NID’s great recreation areas,” Reyes said.

NID will take extra precautions with the public restrooms by conducting a deep cleaning every morning and sanitizing them throughout the day. Other congregation areas, such as the store and playground areas, will remain closed as a precaution. Ice and wood will be sold at gatehouses, and fueling stations will be open at the Long Ravine and Scotts Flat facilities.

Upon arrival, all guests will be required to sign a liability release holding NID harmless from anyone catching COVID-19.

Please note that all camping reservations for the July 4 weekend are booked.

Source: NID