NID to discuss the Raw Water Master Plan

The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) has scheduled a special board meeting at 9 a.m. today for a Raw Water Master Plan (RWMP) public outreach process design workshop. During the workshop, directors will discuss and offer direction on key goals and critical success factors for the Plan’s public outreach process design. This will include discussion of, among other items, budget and schedule, stakeholder identification, RWMP outreach milestones, and public outreach process success factors. After the workshop, a consultant will then conduct a series of in-depth interviews with representatives of local community groups and individuals to hear questions, opinions and issues related to the RMWP that will help arrive at the recommended process design, anticipated for Board approval in the second quarter of 2020.

This item supports Goal No. 3 of the District’s Strategic Plan by developing and managing our resources that protects and provides for local control of our community’s most valuable assets – a fairly priced and available water supply.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. today in the District’s Board Room located at 1036 West Main Street in Grass Valley.