NID to conduct testing of Rollins powerhouse – expect increased flows, water levels
During an April 7 test of the Rollins powerhouse, the Nevada Irrigation District will temporarily increase water flows from its Rollins Reservoir, down the Bear River to Combie Reservoir.
The 24-hour testing will begin during the early morning on Wednesday, April 7, with flows ramping up from 27 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 500 cfs, depending on weather conditions. Once reaching the heightened levels, the flows will be allowed to recede.
Along the Bear River, where there is currently a 6-inch depth during the test, the level could increase up to 3 feet before receding again.
The Division of Safety of Dams and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife mandate routine testing of the Rollins powerhouse, and NID must coordinate with Pacific Gas and Electric Company to execute this important examination.
NID urges the public to take safety precautions along the Bear River and at Combie Reservoir during this time. Water levels will be noticeably higher and flows stronger during these hours, although the releases will happen gradually, starting late Tuesday evening and ramping down on Wednesday night, depending on weather.
Source: NID
