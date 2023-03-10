The heavy snow that has moved over Nevada County has greatly increased the snowpack in the Nevada Irrigation District, which provides water to its many customers.
On March 2 and 3, NID conducted its latest snow survey, yielding impressive results. However, this year’s snowfall made it more difficult for the agency to take its measurements.
“Of five snow courses, we were only able to get to two of them because of the weather,” said Susan Lauer, Public Information Officer with NID. “They tried a few times and it was too stormy.”
Hydrographers for NID were only able to measure at two locations: English Mountain and Findley Peak.
At English Mountain, which lies at 7,100 feet, 152.8 inches of snow were measured with a water content of 60.8 inches. Hydrographers at Findley Peak recorded 129.9 inches of snowpack with a 46.5 inch water content. The peak is at 6,500 feet.
Historically March 1 measurements’ water content for the five mountain courses top in at an average of 27.8 inches.
“Late February storms have continued to add to an increasingly robust snowpack,” said Thor Larsen, NID’s Water Resources Superintendent. “In fact, the amount of water content at the courses measure was in the top five for all March snow surveys.”
NID noted that snow water content measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack and provides the agency with information that they rely on for its water supply forecast.
Reservoir storage was reported as well above average. NID’s nine reservoirs were storing 230,952 acre-feet of water — 85 percent of capacity and 111 percent of average for this date.
Larsen added: “March is shaping up to be another wet month and with snow lines projected to rise, we are anticipating high flows in local waterways.” He advised the public to be extremely careful around rivers and streams.
“All of this snow is going to melt and come down so what they are trying to do is dump the water as quickly as possible, so the dams will start spilling very soon after the rain, and that’s okay,” Lauer said.