NID seeks public input on strategic plan

Nevada Irrigation District will host public workshops on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 to help refine their Strategic Plan, which sets the district’s guiding policies. The meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on both evenings in the district’s main office, located at 1036 W. Main Street in Grass Valley.

Workshops will be facilitated by Carol Scofield and will provide community members the opportunity to offer input as part of the update process being undertaken by NID’s Board of Directors.

The tentative agenda includes:

• Review of the mission, vision and value statements.

• Review of “Plan for Water” public meetings held in December 2018

• Review of previous set goals, achievements and identification of challenges in completing and not completing the goals.

• Public comment.

• Goals – creation of achievable, objective and accountable goals that are aligned to the mission statement.

• Adopt the Strategic Plan on Jan. 8, 2020.

Meetings will be live streamed. To learn more, visit https://nidwater.com/planning/strategic-plan.