The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) has received $1,274,000 in funding from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) to reduce fire fuels and improve forest health near Jackson Meadows Reservoir.

The grant will go to implement the Upper Yuba Headwaters Forest Restoration Project, which will remove understory fire fuels, hazard trees, and overly dense small trees on about 400 acres of District property. This will reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire by improving forest resilience and watershed health.