NID restricts campfires in campgrounds to reduce wildfire risk

Due to hot weather and dry conditions, campfires are now prohibited on recreational facilities owned and operated by the Nevada Irrigation District (NID). The ban includes developed campgrounds around Scotts Flat Reservoir and Rollins Reservoir, as well as dispersed camping and recreational facilities in the higher elevations around the Jackson Meadows and Bowman Lake areas.

Under the new rules, campfires and open fires fueled by wood or charcoal are prohibited. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns that use liquefied or bottled fuel and propane-fueled portable fires are permitted because they can be instantly switched off.

“NID thanks the community, campers and recreationists for understanding the need for these restrictions,” said NID Recreation Manager Monica Reyes. “With the current dry, hot conditions fires caused by abandoned or escaped campfires pose a greater threat to our community, firefighters and the forest.”

Please note: campfires are still allowed in campgrounds at East Meadows, Pass Creek, Woodcamp and Fir Top up at Jackson Meadows, which are operated by Nevada Irrigation District in cooperation with the Tahoe National Forest. To learn more, visit https://nidwater.com/recreation.