NID reopens Rollins Lake for day-use and camping

The Nevada Irrigation District on Monday announced that it reopened Rollins Lake for both day-use and camping at Orchard Springs, Long Ravine, Peninsula and Greenhorn campgrounds.

On Aug. 5 Rollins Lake was evacuated and closed due to its proximity to the River Fire.

The Nevada Irrigation District, a provider of both drinking and irrigation water, manages 10 reservoirs in the Sierra offering recreational opportunities such as hiking, camping, boating, fishing, and swimming. At Rollins and Scotts Flat reservoirs, NID provides public parks, trails, campgrounds and beaches for the community’s enjoyment. Higher up in the mountains, NID maintains and operates campgrounds in the Jackson Meadows and Bowman Lake areas. It delivers water for recreation.

Updates will be posted on the NID Campground Information website — http://www.nidwater.com/nid-campground-information .

Source: Nevada Irrigation District