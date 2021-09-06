NID recreational facilities remain closed following USFS order

The United States Forest Service (USFS) has issued a new order, extending existing forest closures until Sept. 17. As a result, all NID campgrounds and recreational facilities in the Tahoe National Forest (TNF) will be closed during this period.

Taking extra precautions against fire risks and drought, USFS announced a temporary closure of the TNF earlier in the month. The original order was from Aug. 22 through Sept. 6. After evaluating the dangerous conditions, the new order extends closures until Sept. 17. The forest may re-open on Sept. 18.

NID Recreation Manager Monica Reyes stressed the need to be extremely cautious in forests and wildland.

“Every day we see wildfires around and in our communities. This is an unprecedented fire season,” she said. “The closure will help protect our dry forests from human-caused fires. It may be inconvenient for recreationalists, but it is absolutely necessary.”

NID’s closed recreational facilities include campgrounds at the following locations: East Meadows, Pass Creek, Pass Creek Overflow, Aspen Group, Findley, Fir Tip, Woodcamp, Silvertip, Faucherie, Bowman, Jackson Creek, Canyon Creek, and Milton. Findley and Fir Top campgrounds will remain closed for the remainder of the season.





Additional closures include all boat launches and day use areas in the TNF and all dispersed camp areas throughout the Bowman Corridor.