NID proceeds to re-open campgrounds by July 1
FROM A NEWS RELEASE:
Nevada Irrigation District (NID) is proceeding with its plan to re-open its camping and day-use recreation areas by July 1, 2020.
The District has been working closely with Nevada County health officials on its re-opening plan. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued new guidance that allowed county health officers to enter the Stage 3 COVID-19 reopening plan, which includes campgrounds, as well as gyms, bars, hotels, and other businesses, all with health safety conditions and restrictions.
NID looks forward to welcoming the community to recreate in our campgrounds and picnic areas. The aim is to be able to re-open by July 1. Public health and safety is paramount, and the District will continue to coordinate with and take direction from County health officials to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
Above all, the District’s plan supports a clean, safe environment for the public and NID workers. This includes thorough cleaning and disinfecting protocols, and adaptations to provide access to recreation opportunities and activities while protecting public health and safety in mind.
In response to statewide and local county restrictions, NID closed its recreational facilities and campgrounds on March 20 to reduce the transmission risk of the coronavirus COVID-19. On May 29, the District re-opened its boat launches to local residents at Scotts Flat Reservoir and Rollins reservoirs.
Source: Nevada Irrigation District
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User