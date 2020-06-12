NID proceeds to re-open campgrounds by July 1

FROM A NEWS RELEASE:

Nevada Irrigation District (NID) is proceeding with its plan to re-open its camping and day-use recreation areas by July 1, 2020.

The District has been working closely with Nevada County health officials on its re-opening plan. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued new guidance that allowed county health officers to enter the Stage 3 COVID-19 reopening plan, which includes campgrounds, as well as gyms, bars, hotels, and other businesses, all with health safety conditions and restrictions.

NID looks forward to welcoming the community to recreate in our campgrounds and picnic areas. The aim is to be able to re-open by July 1. Public health and safety is paramount, and the District will continue to coordinate with and take direction from County health officials to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

Above all, the District’s plan supports a clean, safe environment for the public and NID workers. This includes thorough cleaning and disinfecting protocols, and adaptations to provide access to recreation opportunities and activities while protecting public health and safety in mind.

In response to statewide and local county restrictions, NID closed its recreational facilities and campgrounds on March 20 to reduce the transmission risk of the coronavirus COVID-19. On May 29, the District re-opened its boat launches to local residents at Scotts Flat Reservoir and Rollins reservoirs.

Source: Nevada Irrigation District