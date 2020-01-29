NID: No indication fuel, oil spill affected Scotts Flat Reservoir

A Nevada Irrigation District crew on Monday responded to a hazardous spill and assisted in the cleanup of diesel fuel and oil following a big rig wreck on Highway 20.

The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m., about a mile from the White Cloud Campground area and some 5.2 miles from the Scotts Flat Reservoir — the primary source of water for about 30,000 NID customers. A driver was badly injured when another semi-truck collided with his big rig, sending him off the highway and down an embankment before hitting a tree and landing in a ravine, authorities have said.

About 50 to 150 gallons of diesel and 10 gallons of used oil spilled into a creek that leads to the North Fork of Deer Creek, which flows into Scotts Flat Reservoir.

NID worked with Caltrans at the scene to apply several booms and pads in an effort to stop the hazardous spill and prevent it from traveling down the waterway. The water district also assisted other responders, including California Fish and Wildlife and Nevada County Environmental Health.

NID crews returned Tuesday morning to monitor and evaluate the situation.

“There has been no indication at this time that any fuel or oil has flowed to Scotts Flat Reservoir,” said Fred Waymire, NID’s treated water superintendent. “We will continue to monitor water quality in the area. Our commitment is to our water source and protection of the watershed.”

The water district routinely responds with its environmental hazardous response unit when accidents release toxic materials, such as diesel and oil, to threaten its waterways.

Scotts Flat Reservoir is at 3,075 feet, with a capacity of 48,547 acre feet (326,000 gallons, enough water to cover an acre of land 1-foot deep).

