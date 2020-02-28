NID may lose liability coverage of above-ground power lines

This week Greg Jones got a call from the Special District Risk Management Authority.

The agency reached out to notify the Nevada Irrigation District’s assistant general manager that it would drop liability coverage of about 12 miles of above-ground transmission lines that extend from its hydroelectric sources to PG&E’s grid, according to Jones.

The information was made public at a Wednesday Nevada Irrigation District meeting. The district has yet to receive an official letter about the dropped coverage.

“That’s what we were told, that as of July 1 our insurance liability for above-ground high voltage and distribution lines — electrical lines — is subject to be removed from our liability coverage,” said Jones.

Now, the district is making precautionary measures to establish a partnership with a different carrier, said Jones, which the district wants to have by June 1. Despite this, the assistant general manager urged people to avoid panic.

“I’m optimistic that there will be no adverse effects on the district,” he said. “I really don’t believe this is a big thing to fret over.

“NID has been reaching out to our sister water districts, agencies and municipalities that currently operate their own above-ground power lines in order to seek options from additional carriers,” Jones said in a press release. “Staff is confident we will be able to locate additional carriers in order to meet the district’s ongoing liability coverage needs well before the July 1st annual renewal date.”

Jones did not know when the Special District Risk Management Authority would make a final decision about its coverage of the district. The assistant general manager also didn’t know why the agency is likely to drop its coverage, but said it probably didn’t want the liability after examining fires across the state.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.