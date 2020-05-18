NID lowers irrigation canal levels due to storm
Recent rains have caused the Nevada Irrigation District to take precautions and lower the amount of water flowing to its irrigation canals.
The district is following its storm action plan, which looks at storm projections and canal levels to determine when water levels in the canals might get too high. The projections for this storm indicated the area was to receive 2 inches of rain in two days, followed by a local flash flood warning that lasted until 9 p.m. Monday.
Winter storms do not pose the same threat as a heavy rain storm in the spring. NID begins to fill its irrigation canals in mid-April, so heavy downpour will fill the canals more quickly.
Based on current projections, NID will begin returning irrigation canal water flows to normal mid-week.
— Submitted to The Union
