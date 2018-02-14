NID: low rating on application for Centennial Dam funding ‘well-deserved’

The Nevada Irrigation won't appeal a low rating given to its application in pursuit of state funds for the proposed Centennial Dam, the district's board of directors decided Wednesday, because board members agreed with the California Water Commission staff's initial assessment of the project, which predicted the reservoir wasn't qualified for any state money based on the qualifications for the grant NID applied for.

The Water Storage Investment Program, which is overseen by the Water Commission, funds portions of water storage projects based on the public benefits they provide. Those projects are required to benefit the delta or its ecosystems in order to qualify for program money.

NID's Investment Program application touted the reservoir's benefits to the local ecosystem and public recreation, and requested nearly $12 million from the investment program — a small fraction of the $342 million it estimates the dam will cost.

But the Water Commission's initial review of NID's application, published early this month, said Centennial wasn't likely to qualify for any program funding.

Applicants now have the chance to appeal the ratings and clarify the public benefits of their projects before the Water Commission makes final decisions, but NID's board said Wednesday the district shouldn't waste its time. NID's application will remain in the running for program funding, but district staff won't spend any time appealing the initial review.

"Quite frankly, our low score was well-deserved," said NID Director Nick Wilcox. "I really have no problems with the low score we have received with the state Water Commission, because this is a local project. This is not a delta-centered project."

