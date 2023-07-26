NID Director Jennifer Hanson

Jennifer Hanson, the first woman to serve as general manager for Nevada Irrigation District, told a Nevada County Community Forum audience that the maintenance and replacement of aging infrastructure will be costly for the organization over the next one to two decades.

 Brian Hamilton photo

Submitted to The Union

Much has changed in a short amount of time at Nevada Irrigation District, which has been serving water to western Nevada County for more than 100 years.

