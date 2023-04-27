Staff Writer
If you’re headed to any of NID’s recreation spots this summer—including Scotts Flat Lake and Rollins Reservoir—expect to be met with price increases which went into effect January 1 of this year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Staff Writer
If you’re headed to any of NID’s recreation spots this summer—including Scotts Flat Lake and Rollins Reservoir—expect to be met with price increases which went into effect January 1 of this year.
“We have a rate increase typically every year,” said Monica Reyes, Director of Recreaton for Nevada Irrigation District. “It goes to the board, they vote on it in October or November, and this year they voted for a 10 percent price increase.”
The increase will impact recreational activities “across the board,” Reyes said, with slight price hikes affecting everything from camping to day use, season passes to boating. For example, the cost for walk-in day use—which for five years held at $2.00—will now be $3.00.
“We’re not trying to gouge anybody,” said Reyes. “We kept the day use fee the same for a long time. All rates are listed on website.”
Reyes encourages recreationists to check NID’s website at www.nidwater.com/recreation for details of the updated fees.
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles, email jnobles@theunion.com
Live scanner feed here: