NID hosts water planning projections via Zoom

The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) has announced it has added a “Technical Clarification” public meeting via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sept. 24 to its outreach associated with the Water Planning Projections released in August.

NID has arranged to have HDR, NID’s consultant that prepared the Hydrologic Analysis, the Water Supply Analysis, and the Demand Projection, available to answer technical clarifying questions about how the projections were developed, assumptions made and the modeling used. Questions provided in advance will be answered first and, time permitting, HDR will take additional questions from the participants during the meeting. Questions to be considered at the meeting should be emailed to info@nidwater.com by noon on Sept. 23.

The recently released 2020 Water Planning Projections will be used by the District to prepare a number of reports such as the Urban Water Management Plan and the Agricultural Management Plan, both required by the State of California to be updated and submitted every five years. The information will also be used to prepare the District’s Plan for Water, and is considered when making decisions about capital improvements to its water delivery system.

General questions and comments on the Water Planning Projections not covered by the scope of this meeting will also be welcomed by NID and should be submitted to the District by October 12 to info@nidwater.com or by mail to: NID — Attention Water Planning Projections, 51036 W. Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Responses to issues raised through public comment will be delivered at a Board of Directors Workshop on October 28. For more information, visit http://www.nidwater.com.