NID general manager tenders resignation, will continue work in Nevada County

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

Nevada Irrigation District (NID) wants to thank General Manager Remleh Scherzinger for his 7.5 years of leadership to further the District’s commitment to provide a safe and sustainable water supply to our community. Scherzinger tendered his resignation to the Board of Directors on Thursday, effective July 11.

After years of dedicated service to our community, Scherzinger announced he will be heading to the Truckee Donner Public Utilities District to become their new General Manager.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve this community as the GM of NID and I look forward to continuing my service in the eastern part of the county,” Scherzinger said. “I see this as an excellent opportunity to be able to create a bridge between these two premier organizations.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



NID looks forward to future opportunities through the continued collaboration of sister agencies spanning both the western and eastern crest of the Sierra Nevada.

Scherzinger, who was selected as NID’s general manager in January 2013, leaves NID in a strong position for future excellence, and we sincerely thank him for his contribution and leadership during his tenure as General Manager.

Source: NID