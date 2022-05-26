NID enacts water restrictions
The Nevada Irrigation District on Wednesday implemented the governor’s executive order on water, which mandates water agencies take action to reach a 20% reduction in water use, compared to 2020.
The move imposes what NID calls wise water use practices by enacting certain restrictions, a news release states.
People should ensure that irrigation and potable water used on outdoor landscapes doesn’t cause runoff. Also, no landscape watering should occur within 48 hours of measurable rainfall.
Hoses uses to wash vehicles must have a shut-off nozzle.
Irrigation and potable water shouldn’t be used in fountains or other decorative water features.
People should ask for water at restaurants, instead of the business providing it with no request.
Additionally, NID customers must reduce their water usage by 20%, compared to 2020.
Agricultural water customers and treated water customers are limited to watering three days a week.
Odd address numbers can irrigate outdoors on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Even-numbered addresses are on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Outdoor watering must occur before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
Source: Nevada Irrigation District
