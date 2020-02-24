NID: Emergency mainline break in the Slate Creek Road, Ridge Road area
Submitted to The Union
An emergency break in a Nevada Irrigation District (NID) treated water mainline is disrupting service in the Slate Creek Road, Ridge Road area from Hughes to Carrie Drive in Grass Valley.
Crews have responded and currently are making repairs. Service is anticipated to be restored around 7 p.m. Monday.
Check the NID website for updates.
Source: NID
