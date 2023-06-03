What short- and long- term challenges does the Nevada Irrigation District (NID) face in providing water for Nevada County in the coming decades?
At the next First Tuesday Forum on June 6, NID Board of Directors’ Ricki Heck and Karen Hull (Director and Board President) will provide an overview of NID, including how the District is preparing for normal rain years, as well as future droughts or floods, to ensure the community’s water future.
Sponsored by the Nevada County Democrats, the meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Nevada County Media Center, 355 Crown Point Circle, Suite D, in Grass Valley. Snacks and soft drinks will be provided. All community members are welcome to attend, and a $5 donation is suggested.
The directors will detail our region’s natural resources, the latest District information on climate change, and how it relates to many complex decisions that will be made in the near future.
Heck has lived in Nevada County for 38 years. She has been a consultant to the California Legislature, and an Executive Director of a local non-profit agency.
Hull is a fourth generation Californian with an MBA from California State University, Sacramento. She was formerly the Associate Vice Chancellor at UC Davis, and continues to be a commercial flower farmer.
First Tuesday is a monthly forum held by the Nevada County Democrats. The forums cover issues affecting Nevada County and surrounding communities. For more information contact nevadacountydems@gmail.com, or by calling 530-802-5431.