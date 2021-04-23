NID directors poised to select new General Manager Wednesday

FROM A RELEASE:

The Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors will be considering an employment agreement for a new General Manager at its upcoming meeting on Wednesday. The item will be considered shortly after the board convenes at 9 a.m.

If approved, Jennifer Hanson would be the first woman to lead the organization in its 100-year history.

Jennifer Hanson



Hanson, who currently serves as the City Manager for the City of Lincoln, was chosen for final consideration from a large field of very qualified candidates.

“We look forward to considering an employment agreement with Ms. Hanson during our Wednesday meeting. At that time, an official announcement will be made,” said Chris Bierwagen, NID’s Board President. The draft employment agreement to be considered on Wednesday lists a start date of June 1, 2021.

The process to find a new General Manager included an extensive national search conducted by a Roseville-based executive recruitment firm, as well as in-person interviews by NID directors and personnel. The directors reviewed 40 very well-qualified applicants, and were delighted to discover Hanson in our own backyard.

As City Manager for the City of Lincoln, Hanson is responsible for the daily operations of the full-service city, and for implementation of the City Council’s strategic priorities. Prior to her appointment as City Manager, she served as Lincoln’s Public Works Director, overseeing the water, wastewater, solid waste, parks, recreation, airport, transit, facilities and fleet divisions.

Before joining the City, Hanson worked at a civil engineering firm for nine years working on large storm water quality and transportation infrastructure projects. She started her career at the California Department of Transportation in 1999 completing groundwater and storm water analysis. Hanson graduated from the University of the Pacific in 1999, with a Bachelor of Science in Geology.

Source: NID