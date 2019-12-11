NID delays move to take over PG&E lines and services

In a 3-2 vote on Wednesday, the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors decided not to give the Local Agency Formation Commission of Nevada County (LAFCo) approval to expand the district’s sphere of influence, and provide new services.

The move would have been part of a process of the irrigation district taking over PG&E lines and services on a future date.

Although the board was in favor of PG&E becoming customer-owned rather than investor-owned, it decided to delay the efforts due to the costs of the application.

Additionally, board members were uncertain about approving the vote because PG&E is still in Bankruptcy Court, providing many unknowns about the company’s future.

“It seems like we’re getting ahead of ourselves,” said Nevada Irrigation District Board President Scott Miller.