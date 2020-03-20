NID closes its Grass Valley business center and all recreational facilities

The Nevada Irrigation District is closing its business center in Grass Valley, as well as all of its recreational facilities and campgrounds in efforts to reduce the transmission risk of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, according to a press release. The closures are effective immediately until further notice.



The temporary closure includes all campgrounds and boat launches at Scotts Flat Reservoir and Rollins Reservoir, the release states.

NID personnel remain available to assist customers via telephone and email at (530) 273-6185 and customerservice@nidwater.com, according to the release.

As additional precautionary measures, all Board of Director meetings and committee meetings have been canceled until further notice.

The Easter Egg Hunt at Orchard Springs Campground, scheduled for Saturday, April 11, also has been canceled, the release states.

“(NID) appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time and (NID) will keep you updated on any further changes,” the release said. “NID remains committed to serving you and our community as we have for nearly 100 years.”

More information can be found here.

Source: The Nevada Irrigation District