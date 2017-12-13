NID breaks down money spent on proposed Centennial Dam project

Nevada Irrigation District has spent just over $11.3 million to date on its proposed Centennial Reservoir project along the Bear River, Project Manager Doug Roderick said Wednesday.

But the project has not yet been approved.

The district has applied to the State Water Resources Control Board for a water right on the Bear River. It will need to complete an environmental impact report and present the project to the Control Board during a hearing in order to secure that right.

NID General Manager Remleh Scherzinger told The Union this month the district plans to release an environmental impact report late next year.

Responding to concerns raised Wednesday by Nancy Weber, an NID board member, Scherzinger said the district plans to hire an independent auditor to take a closer look at the money spent on the project.

"I think we need to be open about what we've done and it needs to be accurate, and I don't feel that way right now," Weber said.

According to Roderick, the district has so far purchased 25 properties — eight of which include homes — near the Bear River in preparation for the reservoir project. The district has spent $5,455,519 on property acquisitions, he said.

NID has also spent money on engineering and real estate consultants, staff time and legal fees related to the Centennial project.

Community members asked dozens of questions following a presentation on Centennial-related expenses given to the board Wednesday, including where the money for the project is coming from.

Scherzinger said the district will respond to some of those questions during the next NID board meeting in January and will hold off on answering others until after the audit is completed.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.