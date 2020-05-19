NID awards internship scholarships to graduating high school students

In keeping with its commitment to the community and support of Nevada County youth, the Nevada Irrigation District (NID) has awarded two scholarships to Nevada Union High School graduating seniors, Coal Barker and Logan Vanderhoof, for paid internships with the district.

Jana Kolakowski, NID human resources manager, presented the 2020 Nevada Joint Union High School District scholarships to the two recipients during the May 13 board of director’s meeting.

These internship scholarships include a six-month temporary assignment at the District, are valued at up to $15,000 each, in addition to the opportunity to study and take the California Water Distribution or Operator Certification exam.

“This is a terrific way for NID to support our young people and create career opportunities for those who may want to stay in our community,” said NID Board President Ricki Heck. “NID’s scholarship recipients will learn diverse and specialized skills, from maintaining our complex water delivery system and hydroelectric generation to project engineering and overseeing recreation facilities. I strongly believe in vocational training and am delighted NID is sharing its knowledge with our local youth. NID is honored to recognize these outstanding young graduates to learn more about our industry opportunities and prepare them to succeed in their future.”

This is the second year of NID’s scholarship program to support and promote area students. The program offers hands-on, vocational work experience and an introduction to careers in the water and hydroelectric industries.