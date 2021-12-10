NID approves raises for management and employees

The Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors unanimously passed raises this week for its top tier management positions, as well as its frontline employees.

General Manager Jennifer Hanson’s salary of $259,313 will remain the same. She oversees more then 200 employees, and an annual budget of $80 million. Hanson started at NID in June.

According to the terms of the agreement, managers will receive a 2% cost of living adjustment for July 1 to Dec. 31, 2021. Effective for the first full pay period in January, they’ll receive another 2% cost of living raise. And effective the first full pay period in January 2023, they receive an additional 2% raise.

Line employees also will receive pay increases. They will receive a 2% cost of living increase effective to July 1, 2021. Then an added 2% cost of living increase January 2022, and another 2% cost of living increase in January 2023.

Hanson said that if line employees meet yearly average expectations, they can expect their scheduled raise.





“But for management, we really can’t have the management team just meeting standards,” she said.

NID Division 4 Director Laura Peters said she was concerned about public funds spent on increased salaries. Some people may ask how they could pay so much.

“We are public servants first,” she said.

Division 1 Director Ricki Heck said NID should be competitive.

“We need to recruit and retain the best possible folks and money is not the only thing that’s kept them here, and the only way to do that is adding some steps,” she said.

Assistant Manger Greg Jones said the funds used for management salary increases account for about $285,000 of the 2022 budget, and will be absorbed through a full-time equivalent staffing reduction. A full-time equivalent reduction is implemented when an employee’s standard full-time work hours are adjusted from full time to part time. An employee’s work hours could be reduced temporarily or permanently.

Jones said the raises are an attempt to bring all salaries closer to the median of similar governmental agencies in this region.

“Over the past year, NID lost 11% of its workforce to retention or voluntary employee turnover,” said Jones. “Given the rising cost of the economy as a whole and difficulty in attracting qualified individuals, the district has taken steps to ensure its staff are on a path to fair and just compensation, while embracing the opportunity to safeguard our community the delivery of clean and reliable water systems, renewable energy generation and quality recreational experiences.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com