NHL coming to Lake Tahoe in February

STATELINE, Nev. — Professional hockey is coming to the shores of Lake Tahoe.

Sportsnet reported Friday that two National Hockey League games will be played in February outdoors at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline.

Both games will be broadcast by NBC on consecutive days Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21. The Vegas Golden Knights will make the eight hour journey north to host the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 20, according to the NHL on NBC TV schedule. The next day east coast teams will be showcased, the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins.

Sportsnet reports the games will be played on an ice rink constructed near the 16th, 17th and 18th holes, although making a rink near the driving range and 18th green seems like an ideal location right on Tahoe’s South Shore.

The games also will be played without fans and the number of people will be limited to about 400.

Edgewood also hosts the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.