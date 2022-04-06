Next steps: Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden steps away June 30

Expressing heartfelt reluctance, Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden has announced his resignation.

“I love this community and I love being superintendent here, it has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” said McFadden, who was superintendent for four years. “And what makes this school district great is the people. It’s an incredible community.”

McFadden was contacted recently by Deneen Guss, superintendent of the Monterey County Office of Education, to tell him about an opportunity to apply as chief deputy superintendent.

McFadden still owns a home in Aptos, near Santa Cruz. His wife, Marci, was promoted recently to assistant superintendent of Monterey Peninsula Unified School District.

“My wife is still there, and she had been coming up here to stay with me on weekends and sometimes I would return down there,” he said. “But the new job affords me the ability to dine with my wife on a nightly basis.”

PANDEMIC

Serving as superintendent during the COVID-19 pandemic has brought its challenges. The divisiveness caused by the pandemic made it harder to govern the school district, McFadden said.

“And then when you add on a multitude of irate people who not only attack the policies (of the county and state), and local leaders personally — that has an effect.”

The pandemic had a profound affect on everyone’s lives, he added.

“But for me, personally and professionally, it caused my wife and I to reassess what truly was important in our lives, and suddenly careers and positions didn’t seem as important as being with each other at this stage in our lives,” he said.

During the height of the pandemic, the attempt to lead in that type of environment almost became untenable, McFadden said. What the public is witnessing around the country is a record number of school superintendents retiring or leaving their locations for other positions.

“You know, family took precedence over any position I might have held,” he said. “Any stress causes you to reassess your life. We did a good job of navigating through the pandemic and were able to protect education programs and vital services for students and families. We were successful because the district made decisions collectively and transparently.

Linda Melugin, scholarship coordinator with the school district, praised McFadden as a supportive administrator. She said he was key to increasing professional development opportunities so they could perfect their craft.

“And going through the pandemic like we did, some difficult times, we came out of it in an outstanding manner, largely though his leadership,” she said. “And what I’ll miss most about him is definitely his support to the scholarship program. He kept it a priority to the district and community at large.”

Yet despite the crisis of the last two years, Bear River High School saw a return of in-person classes and Spirit Days last fall. During football games the stands were filled with students cheering for the Bruins. Bear river FFA had its Ag communications team qualify for national finals. Nevada Union’s FFA officers attended the Chapter Officer Leadership Conference. And more then 100 athletes from Nevada Union helped distribute firewood with the Gold Country Senior Services during this year’s Random Acts of Kindness Day.

THE LOCAL LEVEL

An ongoing criticism of making education policy is that not enough attention is paid to the unique needs of districts in more rural areas. Policy should be made as much as possible at the local level and school districts should have as much flexibility as possible.

“Let local communities decide how best to meet their own unique student needs,” said McFadden. “Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal in January moved money to transitional kindergarten and early childhood education and these are vitally important. But there is little in the proposal for districts serving high schools and districts in rural areas.”

The proposals are still a work in progress. McFadden attended meetings in Sacramento on Tuesday advocating for more funding for rural districts such as his.

“I think there’s a reconsideration underway in the final budget, but we’ll wait and see,” he said.

Duwaine Ganski, a school district board member, said McFadden had a great relationship with the the board and the community.

“He united the district with the bell schedule,” he said. “We were trying to move from a six-period bell schedule to a block schedule. That offered more flexibility and more course offerings.”

Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay offered kudos to McFadden for increasing the funding mode for special education.

“He’s got an extensive background in business and lots of connections in Sacramento, there’s another thing he brought to Nevada County,” he said. “We’re sorry to see him go, but he gets to be back in Monterey with family, and that’s got to be a plus for him.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com