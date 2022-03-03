Next on tap: Ribald Brewing set to open on St. Patrick’s Day

Ribald Brewing co-owner Ryan Cano pours from the tap at the 124 Argall Way location in Nevada City, where the new brewery is set to open with a target date of St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Ten different original brews are set to be on tap.

Photo: Elias Funez

Ribald Brewing co-owners Ryan Cano and Ray Van Lenten say they have already received a great deal of feedback as they prepare to open their Nevada City brewery.

The grand opening at 124 Argall Way is set for March 17. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Van Lenten said in September that his vision for the upcoming brewery included a theme influenced by heavy metal music, as well as serving as a venue for live music and other events.

In an interview Monday, Cano said, “I think we want to bring a little bit of different flavor to the town.”

He said that there are not many venues in the area for “heavier music,” although adding that he did not want the business to place itself strictly into a single category. He and Van Lenten listed classic rock, metal, and hip hop, as well as “open mics” and comedy as areas of interest for upcoming events at Ribald Brewing.

Ribald Smoothie Sour is one of around 10 brews that will be on tap when Ribald Brewing opens.

Photo: Courtesy Photo

“I really want to focus on bringing a new standard of quality as far as the echelon of names that can be brought into a small venue like this,” said Cano. He said that he has previously worked as a touring musician, and continues to have friends who would be interested in playing shows there between their tour dates.

Van Lenten said the space’s layout would work well for both musical and comedy acts.

“I feel like the place is perfectly apt to get up and close and personal with your musicians, and the layout is really nice for that,” he said.

Giving an example of an “open mic” comedy format, Cano said the brewery could host occasional embarrassing story contests, offering prizes in order to see who is willing to make others laugh.

“We want this place to be someplace where people will come to laugh,” said Cano.

Ribald Brewing co-owners Ryan Cano and Ray Van Lenten are set to open their new Nevada City brewery in the location of the former Ol’ Republic location.

Photo: Elias Funez

PREPARING TO GROW

According to Van Lenten, the brewery’s opening date was delayed somewhat by the major snowstorm which hit the area in December. He added that, in anticipation of future winter-time power issues, it has been renovated accordingly and will have a generator in place.

According to Van Lenten, the brewing which is currently taking place onsite is “at the nano scale,” one to two barrels at a time — which he described as a positive in that it will allow the brewery to be more responsive to feedback.

“One of the benefits of starting small is we’re flexible, and if people give us feedback that they don’t like a certain one that we did, we’re not sitting on a bajillion kegs of it,” said Van Lenten.

Upon opening, Ribald Brewing will be offering five traditional styles — including IPAs, a pub ale, American ale, and Mexican lager — as well as five of their more distinctive sweet and sour beers.

According to Van Lenten, he and Cano created between 25 and 30 varieties of beer last year — and, while the fruit-flavored beers are new to “traditionalists,” they have managed to slowly convert some who were skeptical.

“When you start talking about marshmallows and candy and ice cream and pudding and jello in beer … a lot of people definitely give you the stink eye. But, then they try it — and I’ve been loving to see people’s eyebrows go up when that first sip hits their mouth,” said Cano of Ribald Brewing’s unique beers.

He said that one of his favorite varieties they have created is a Malasadas Fruit Beer, which was inspired by a Portuguese pastry by the same name, and included guava, raspberry, passion fruit, and vanilla pudding.

Ribald Brewing co-owners Ray Van Lenten, left, and Ryan Cano hope have an off-site brewing location in the future, but in the meantime will continue to brew in house at 124 Argall Way in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

‘A LOT OF HISTORY’

According to Van Lenten, a local group called the “Nevada County Homebrewers” has embraced Ribald Brewing, and lent its help.

“All the members … have been very supportive of us, and a couple of the members have reached out directly to us and have been involved in helping us with the renovations,” he said of the group, explaining that one member had donated a wooden slab which will become the brewery’s bar.

Cano called feedback he and Van Lenten have received from the group community over the past year “instrumental.”

The space on Argall Way is the former location of Ol’ Republic Brewery.

“I’ve been in contact with Simon from Ol’ Republic, and he mentioned that their official grand opening was also St. Patrick’s Day, so he was saying that it was pretty cool that we get to share that date,” said Van Lenten.

He added that there was “a lot of history and a lot of memories” in the former brewery’s location, and that a number of people had already visited and shared their memories with him.

“So, yeah, I think there’s a lot of people that would like to see the space open,” he said.

Games from Jenga to Cribbage and Battleship will be available for use by customers at Ribald Brewing in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com