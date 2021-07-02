Newtown Road fire quickly doused (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)
A roadside fire reported off Newtown Road was quickly doused by Cal Fire Friday morning, but not before residents along Empress Road were put on alert for possible evacuations by Nevada County deputies.
Multiple reports of a hillside fire about the size of a car had been received by emergency dispatch by 8:55 a.m.
In a matter of minutes the fire grew from a 50-by-50-foot spot to a 250-by-50-foot spot as the fire moved away from the roadside and into the understory, traveling at a moderate rate of spread and torching some trees in the process.
Deputies immediately began warning residents in the path of the fire along Empress Road about the possibility for evacuations, though that need never came.
The forward progress of the fire was stopped before 9:30 a.m. with the overall footprint kept to roughly a half-acre.
A hard closure of Newtown Road was put in place between Bitney Springs and Empress roads while crews mopped up the fire.
The cause of the fire was unknown at the time and is under investigation.
Firefighters from Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, and Grass Valley responded to the fire with aerial support provided by Grass Valley air attack 230.
