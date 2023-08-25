Newsy donation

Long time Grass Valley resident Terry Denton and family stopped by The Union newspaper’s Sutton Way offices Thursday to donate about 60 old editions of The Morning Union originally published between January of 1933 and 1949, though mostly from 1933. The April 8, 1933 edition includes accounts of Hitler’s rise to power in Germany, as well as descriptions of Grass Valley and Nevada City being prosperous communities during the Depression years due to gold mining. In 1933, sirloin steaks were 20 cents a pound at O. Eldredge Meat Market, Easter hats went from between $2.50 to $5 at Bennetts & Steel Men’s Furnishings, and you could get an Agfa Ansco Box Camera for free from Maurice Photographer at 107 Mill Street with the purchase of three rolls of Agfa Plenachrome 8 exposure film at 35 cents per roll.

