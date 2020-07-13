Newsom extends closure of bars, indoor dining statewide, orders churches, hair salons closed in most places
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has extended the closure of bars and indoor dining statewide and has ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising in the nation’s most populated state.
Nevada County isn’t on the monitoring list, though it is still affected by the statewide closure of bars and indoor dining.
On July 1, Newsom ordered many counties to close bars and indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, zoos and family entertainment centers like bowling alleys and miniature golf.
On Monday, Newsom extended that order statewide and closed additional parts of the world’s fifth-largest economy, including indoor malls and offices for noncritical industries.
California confirmed 8,358 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Hospitalizations have increased 28% over the past two weeks. Newsom said the data suggest not everyone is using common sense.
Source: Associated Press
