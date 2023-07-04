Staff Writer
California Governor Gavin Newsom paid a visit to the Grass Valley Air Attack Base late last week to learn about and promote the cutting-edge technology now used to fight wildfires.
Innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI) and drones identify threats faster and deploy resources in a safer and smarter way, according to Grass Valley Air Attack Base Battalion Chief David Krussow.
Infrared mounted cameras on aircraft such as the FIRIS -12 aircraft, provide video and data to create a real-time fire computer modeling of where that emerging fire is expected to move, according to Krussow.
“It pins the exact location of the fire and makes a computer model that shows up on my phone,” Krussow said. “It shows where that fire is expected to move in the next three hours depending on wind, topography, canyons and hills.”
The videos are analyzed and the data is dropped on a map.
“That helps with our evacuation planning, our fire planning and helps…with the management decisions of that fire,” Krussow said.
This new software program called Fire Integrated Real-time Intelligence System (FIRIS) was sponsored through Office of Emergency Services (OES) in Southern California as a pilot and is now used state-wide.
“In just five years, California’s wildfire response has seen a tech revolution,” Newsom said in a press release.
Another modeling software called Wildfire Analyst, Technosylva, is used in partnership with the military to use satellites to detect heat sensitivity that can be used to identify where wildfires are.
Drones are now being utilized for rescue missions or dangerous situations by qualified firefighters in the area.
“We’re utilizing drones to help with different areas, not just wildfires or it could be a water rescue by the Confluence or a hazardous material where we don’t want to put people in there,” Krussow said.
Drones can fly over a canyon or a neighborhood, even at night and be monitored from a command center, even from the back of a truck.
“We have TV screens in the back of our trucks where we can see a rescue victim as the drone is flying over it in real-time looking for heat even if we don’t have a helicopter available.
Airplanes don’t fly at night for safety reasons, but just last week there was a fire in Foresthill discovered at day break, according to Krussow.
The drone operator launched a drone and saw where the fire was.
Beginning this year, drones emitting fire can be used to conduct firing operations and more easily start backfires to slow the spread of a wildfire.
Backfires are a fire science that can be prescribed, but have traditionally require a person on foot, using a drip torch or a type of flare gun to make the ignition.
This new method can direct the drones 3-4 miles away if needed, so a crew does not have to risk going across a canyon or other dangerous locations to ignite a firing operation.
“One member of our local unit recently qualified to use drones to light backfires,” Krussow said.
CAL FIRE has received more support from the governor’s office in recent years increasing from 7,500 to over 11,000 employees.
“The challenge is that we are trying to do 10-15 years of growth in four years,” Krussow said.
The location of the Grass Valley Air Attack Base is so important because it can address fires in any direction through California.
In addition to having the largest aerial firefighting fleet in the world on standby, California now has the most firefighters in state history.
“With the world’s largest aerial firefighting force and more firefighters on the ground than ever before, we’re keeping more Californians safer from wildfire,” Newsom said.
Even though there has been more support on the administrative side and in the form of bulldozers, fire engines and 16 new helicopters across the state, Grass Valley recognized a hole in helicopter service and needed to contract a helicopter for the summer of 2023.
“The closest ones we had were based near Chico and one in Sonora,” Krussow said.
For years Grass Valley CAL FIRE was dependent on a Forest Service helicopter in White Cloud, so having these two contracted helicopters in Auburn and Grass Valley for the past three years has been an attribute.
“The helicopters we were flying were built in the 60s and 70s. They could only carry a maximum of 300 gallons and new helicopters can carry 1,000 gallons and they are significantly faster,” Krussow said.
It is an older version of the Black Hawk, a UH 68, and can carry more crew members. The older helicopters could only carry four firefighters and the new ones can carry eight firefighters.
“And we can fly at night with night vision goggles,” Krussow said.
It only takes about 30 seconds for the Black Hawk to hover over a lake and suck up 1,000 gallons of water through a long hose. It doesn’t have a bucket hanging under it slowing it down.
“Literally we are on the cutting edge to have that helicopter,” Krussow said.
Another crucial aircraft is the Air Attack 230 platform which is basically air traffic control in an aircraft rather than at a desk.
“Any fire with tankers on it has to have an air attack overseeing it,” Krussow said.
A fire chief will ride on the back of that and they coordinate nine different radios anything that is flying.
“We make sure that anything we’re doing in the air is coordinated with what is coordinated on the ground,” Krussow said. “We’re keeping all the planes that are coming in from all directions safe and making sure that everyone is separated.”
These traffic control aircraft were built in the 60s and 70s during the Vietnam War and were designed to do the same mission platform that CAL FIRE uses them for,” according to Krussow.
They called them forward air control in the military meaning a soldier in the jungle would call for support and they could come in, fly over, and identify the needs by looking through the trees.
Then the forward air control would order all the jets and bombers and coordinate them to support the ground crew, and tell them where to drop their bombs.
“It’s really the same mission that we do. It is super robust and aerobatic.” Krussow said.
“It was built with twin booms because they would take the nose cone and netting off the shoot on the back and fly at night over the jungle enemy lines,” Krussow said. “Three or four special forces guys with parachutes on would climb in there and when the plane would fly straight up the soldiers would drop out of the shoot.”
Grass Valley CAL FIRE also has two air attack planes that can hold 1,200 gallons of flame retardant.
Just after World War II when they had a surplus of old vintage aircraft that were getting released out of the military, around 1956 experimentation with the concept of using airplanes to drop things from the air began.
“By 1958-1960 the tankers were being converted. Some were rebuilt right here on this property,” Krussow said. “This airbase was one of six in the state, and the original building remains.”
The tankers are carrier based anti-submarine aircraft that have been completely torn down and rebuilt as brand new aircraft.
New engines were put in them, updated avionics and radios, and they were converted from a two pilot aircraft and to a single pilot aircraft.
“They are ideally suited for what we do because they can fly in tight canyons and confined air space,” Krussow said. “They are very robust, designed to slam into carriers their entire careers. They have heavy duty landing gear.”
“The aircraft don’t put the fire out, we suppress it and slow it down to allow the ground force to get in and do their job,” Krussow said. “Both sides are critical. The non toxic retardant works very well especially on new fires, what we call initial attack fires, meaning only a few hours old.”
The retardant is basically a salt, commercial fertilizer, ammonium phosphate, and has a pink dye in it called a fugitive that contrasts with the color of vegetation to aid its visibility from the air.
Looking ahead at this fire season, this winter’s massive storms brought unprecedented precipitation that has resulted in significant growth of grasses and vegetation – increasing the risk of wildfire.
Officials are comparing current conditions to the 2017 season that also followed years of drought and was the most destructive wildfire season on record at the time.
Temperatures are heating up towards the end of this month and there is a 90% likelihood of an El Nino developing by July, according to the Cal.gov website covering the Governor’s visit.
“The tropical disturbances typically associated with an El Nino pattern could lead to increased lightning and thunderstorm activity,”
Thunderstorms increase grass fires in the lower elevations, while the snowpack that remains in the mountain areas should assist with mitigating significant fire potential in the higher elevations until later in the summer.